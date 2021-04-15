Article content

Ontario Provincial Police are seeking information after a person was seen damaging a home over the weekend.

The OPP said in a news release that the home is on Road 38, north of Brewer Road near Sharbot Lake. Sometime between last Friday and Monday, a window was broken on the home. The OPP said they received no information about whether the home was entered or if belongings were taken.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. OPP seek information after home damaged near Sharbot Lake Back to video

While the OPP did not know where the person came from, a neighbour saw them leave the area around dusk heading south on the K&P Trail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Frontenac OPP at 613-372-1932.