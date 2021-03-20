OPP stop stolen pickup with rolling block in Loyalist Township

Article content

Lennox and Addington County OPP arrested a 19-year-old man from Montreal after apprehending a stolen pickup truck on Highway 401 in Loyalist Township on Friday.

Officers responded to a call of an erratic driver travelling eastbound on Highway 401 near Belleville on Friday afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m.

An OPP officer from the L&A County detachment saw the truck as it passed just west of Napanee and discovered the truck’s license plates had been reported stolen from the York Region earlier on Friday.

Other L&A County detachment officers responded and coordinated a plan to utilize “alternative stopping techniques” to bring the vehicle safely to a halt.

A news release from the OPP said that as the suspect vehicle passed the Camden East Road interchange, “the officers moved in and performed a ‘rolling block’ preventing any opportunity for the vehicle to flee.”

The driver of the vehicle was placed under arrest at the scene and the vehicle was recovered without damage.