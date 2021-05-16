OPP warn of 'dramatic increase' in catalytic converter thefts
Lennox and Addington County Ontario Provincial Police are warning residents of a “dramatic increase” in catalytic converter thefts across the province.
A catalytic converter contains precious metals and is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. Vehicle converters reduce emissions and noise. Converters are very expensive and have been the target of thieves to sell on the illicit market, the OPP said.
“As with any crime of this nature, the best offence is a good defence” Insp. Scott Semple, Lennox and Addington County detachment commander, said in a news release. “Practising a few proven crime prevention techniques can dramatically reduce your risk of victimization for thefts and other property crimes.”
The OPP said the thefts have been targeting smaller communities, and they have seized a number of stolen catalytic converters that were being transported through the community.
“While we have not yet seen a statistically significant rise in the number of these occurrences in our community, there have been a few occurrences in the past couple of nights of thefts, and attempted thefts, of catalytic converters,” the OPP said. “As well, the trend across the province indicates that thieves are targeting smaller communities and travelling back home with the stolen goods.”
The OPP said thieves looking for catalytic converters usually take them at night and mainly gravitate toward lots where a number of vehicles are parked. This includes car dealerships and carpool lots.
The thieves use saws or torches to cut the converter away from the underside of the vehicle.
“I strongly encourage everyone to report suspicious activity to the police at the time that it is happening,” Semple said. “The public are the best source of crime prevention through vigilance and reporting to police anything that is out of the ordinary around their homes. We all pay the price for these types of crimes through increased insurance premiums and associated costs.”
Calls to the OPP can be made by calling 1-888-310-1122, or *OPP on your mobile device. Non-emergency information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.
Tips to prevent catalytic converter theft:
- Park vehicle in a well-lit area.
- Leave exterior lighting on at your house at night.
- Park vehicle in a garage if you have one.
- Review notifications from home security camera systems and look for any suspicious activity.
- Always lock your vehicle and ensure that the security system is active if equipped.