OPP warn of 'dramatic increase' in catalytic converter thefts

Lennox and Addington County Ontario Provincial Police are warning residents of a “dramatic increase” in catalytic converter thefts across the province.

A catalytic converter contains precious metals and is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. Vehicle converters reduce emissions and noise. Converters are very expensive and have been the target of thieves to sell on the illicit market, the OPP said.

“As with any crime of this nature, the best offence is a good defence” Insp. Scott Semple, Lennox and Addington County detachment commander, said in a news release. “Practising a few proven crime prevention techniques can dramatically reduce your risk of victimization for thefts and other property crimes.”

The OPP said the thefts have been targeting smaller communities, and they have seized a number of stolen catalytic converters that were being transported through the community.

“While we have not yet seen a statistically significant rise in the number of these occurrences in our community, there have been a few occurrences in the past couple of nights of thefts, and attempted thefts, of catalytic converters,” the OPP said. “As well, the trend across the province indicates that thieves are targeting smaller communities and travelling back home with the stolen goods.”