Opposition to proposed asphalt plant in Napanee builds online

NAPANEE — Opposition to a proposed asphalt plant on the edge of Napanee is building.

Ottawa-based Tomlinson is proposing to build an asphalt plant at 8205 County Road 2, east of the town.

The prospect of having an asphalt plant operating 24 hours a day in close proximity to the town has prompted a community response against it.

Nearly 300 people have joined a Facebook group opposing the plant, and almost 1,100 people have signed an online petition calling for town council to reject the rezoning application.

Opponents of the plant plan argue the site is about 300 metres from existing residential lots, 900 metres from the Napanee River and within two kilometres of other residential properties, parks and an elementary school.

The proposed plant would operate around the clock, 160 days a year, producing an average of about 500 tons of hot asphalt per day.

The community group opposed to the plant said the plant would produce noise, light and environmental pollution and would result in heavy truck traffic on neighbouring roads.

The impact of the plant would result in lowered property values, opponents argue.