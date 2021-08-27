Overtime costs Kingston Police roughly $85,700 in first half of 2021
A budgetary report chronically spending for the first half of 2021 shows large investigations and critical incidents cost the Kingston Police roughly $60,700 in overtime.
John Howes, director of finance for the Kingston Police, presented the budget to the Kingston Police Services Board on Thursday afternoon.
Overtime costs Kingston Police roughly $85,700 in first half of 2021
As usual, a major cost to the force was overtime, though pandemic restrictions did help on St. Patrick’s Day. In 2019 the holiday cost the force about $45,000, but this year it only cost roughly $2,000.
Overtime costs were mainly connected to major investigations and a shooting incident which cost $13,7000 in overtime.
A homicide investigation, that also included other crimes, cost the force $27,500 in overtime.
The local force’s participation in Project Stokes, which focused on members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, also cost them $19,500 in overtime.
The nearly year-long investigation resulted in the arrest of five people from Kingston and Whitby, as well as the seizure of about $400,000 worth of drugs.
“They were higher-end drug dealers, and that cell has been disrupted,” Sgt. Ed Cunningham of Kingston Police’s street crime unit said at its conclusion in May. “I would say it will make a serious impact on the cocaine and fentanyl trafficking in Kingston.”
The rest of the overtime costs were attributed to supporting the patrol unit as there are staff shortages related to WSIB claims and sick leave absences.
During the first six months of 2021, the force ran a deficit of 3.58 per cent, but Howes explained it was expected.
Much of the deficit was caused by a delay in grants from the provincial government, though $678,000 came in this past month.
The COVID pandemic and individuals spending more time online is Chief Antje McNeely’s theory as to why crimes against persons increased by 17 per cent in the first six months of 2021 over the same timeframe in last year.
Chief McNeely presented the theory to the Kingston Police Services Board Thursday afternoon while sharing the six-month statistical report
“The drivers in this area is assaults, criminal harassment, harassing phone calls and threats,” McNeely said. “The pandemic, to some extent, may play a role because we have been in lockdown for a portion of this time, leaving people to be more indoors, at home and online. Therefore increasing the potential of online victimization, including frauds.”
During the same timeframe crimes against property decreased from 2,546 in 2020 to 2,360 in 2021. Those crimes included robberies that increased from 16 in the first half of 2020 to 18 this year. McNeely said those robberies are connected to the city’s drug sub-culture.
While thefts such as shoplifting and thefts from vehicles decreased, theft of motor vehicles increased from 69 in the first half of 2020 to 89 in 2021.
“About 65 per cent of the vehicles have been recovered, most, locally,” McNeely said. “About 80 per cent of the vehicles were left unlocked or it was unknown if locked.
“Most of the high-end vehicles have not been recovered, which is a provincial trend. Most of these vehicles are targeted by organized crime groups and are shipped overseas.”
McNeely also spoke to the highest use of force levels used by her officers during 28, more serious incidents between April and June 2021. Officers used verbal interaction in 25 of those incidents, firearms were pointed 19 times, and firearms were displayed 17 times.
“There were 14 incidents where the emergency response unit was deployed for drug search warrants as well as a firearm search warrant and a number of high-risk vehicle stops where occupants were known to be violent or to carry firearms, as well as an arrest of a man armed with a knife,” McNeely explained to the board.
Of the seven times firearms were discharged, all were on injured animals.
Empty hand force was used one time against a combative male, a conducted energy weapon (Stun Gun) was displayed five times and it was deployed one other time on a man armed with two knives.
