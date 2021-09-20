This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content The standard local election campaign means door-to-door canvassing, in-person debates and hosting free barbecues.

Article content But, as with pretty well everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic changed how some local candidates did business in the 2021 federal election campaign, and in terms of reaching voters, it wasn’t necessarily for the better, some political scientists suggest. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pandemic campaigning a little different, with broad reach but shallow connection Back to video “There’s a broader reach of voters but a more shallow connection,” Jonathan Rose, a professor of Canadian politics at Queen’s University, said on Friday of pandemic campaigning using social media and virtual debates. “So you can reach more people through technology, there’s greater dropping of literature, less canvassing, but you sacrifice that meaningful connection that canvassers and candidates would get at the door,” he said. Rose said the pandemic has reinforced the importance of face-to-face meetings, which haven’t been able to happen. He also pointed to the two local debates conducted by Cogeco and the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce, which were streamed online and were extremely important for sharing the parties’ message. “The downside is that at the local level, many voters may want to put questions of a local nature to the candidate but don’t have that opportunity,” Rose said. “That may change the dynamic of voters’ preferences because they have less knowledge of the local candidate.” Jacob Robbins-Kanter, an assistant professor in the school of politics and international studies at Bishop’s University in Sherbrooke, Que., completed his doctorate at Queen’s University. His dissertation examined how closely local campaigns follow the federal party line.

Article content After conducting nearly 90 interviews and embedding as a researcher with 10 Ontario campaigns during the 2019 federal election, he found that local campaigns are often more creative and sometimes at odds with the national line. He said the pandemic has definitely changed how central party campaigners do business. “They have to reconcile the desire to have the images of the dynamic campaign with the crowds — those classic shots they want for media and social media — with the reality and not being seen as hypocritical,” Robbins-Kanter said. Central campaigns have sent out safety protocols to local campaigns, but the local campaigns still have the ability to follow guidelines set out by local public health authorities as well, Robbins-Kanter said. There are times when things haven’t gone according to plan, however, Robbins-Kanter said, referring to when Conservative candidate for Peterborough-Kawartha Michelle Ferreri visited a long-term care home on Sept. 9, having only acquired a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and when Justin Trudeau hosted 100-year-old former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion as well as 87-year-old former prime minister Jean Chretien at a large indoor rally in Brampton last Tuesday. Rose suggested the pandemic may help incumbents, such as Kingston and the Islands’ Mark Gerretsen, because challengers haven’t had the same opportunity to get out and introduce themselves and their platforms.

Article content “Incumbents have the benefit of name recognition, and that is very helpful in a campaign where they are doing less face-to-face,” Rose said. “Voter goes to the polls, recognizes the incumbent’s name and that’s a cue for them. … “It’s a negative for opposition’s candidates. … The challengers need to overcome the lack of name recognition, so the inability to campaign, do more door-knocking, is a roadblock for challengers.” While speaking with some local campaigns during this campaign, Robbins-Kanter said challengers have told him that social media has been one of their top tools. “Livestreaming events, spending more money on social media ads targeted by postal codes on Facebook and having events that work within the confines of the public health guidelines,” Robbins-Kanter said, but added that some local candidates have told him their strategies aren’t overly different from 2019. “Obviously they have volunteers with masks and things like that, but they’ve said that in their communities, their guidelines aren’t super onerous and they’re not really feeling that it’s that different from 2019,” Robbins-Kanter said. “It really does depend on where you are in the country. For anyone in Alberta right now, it must be quite different than in the Atlantic provinces.” Robbins-Kanter said research has shown that, typically, local campaigns only account for about five per cent of a candidate’s vote total. This means most are voting for the party or leader they like best. But Kingston is a little different and local campaigns matter more. He suggested that percentage would be a bit higher locally, perhaps closer to 10 to 15 per cent. “In a larger city, the local candidate is usually less known; you’re competing more for media when you’re downtown Toronto,” Robbins-Kanter said. “The Kingston media market, the way that it is, there is more coverage of the local candidates … there’s not a huge competition for that coverage. “Also the demographics of the community, the fact that a lot of people are employed at the universities or have a higher education, there’s an attentiveness, I think, to local issues than elsewhere.” scrosier@postmedia.com twitter.com/StephattheWhig

