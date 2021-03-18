Pandemic precautions slow Frontenac Paramedics response times

Article content

GLENBURNIE — The extra time needed for COVID-19 precautions were reflected in the response times for Frontenac Paramedics.

Call response times dropped below the set standard for the most serious calls.

For the most serious, life-threatening emergencies — Canadian Triage and Acuity Scale (CTAS) Level 1 calls — Frontenac Paramedics aims to have a paramedic on the scene within eight minutes of being dispatched 70 per cent of the time.

In 2020, paramedics met that standard 69.1 per cent of the time.

While call volumes remained relatively stable since the beginning of the pandemic, each call is taking longer.

“The average call time increased by three minutes in 2020 over 2019,” a report to council from paramedic Chief Gale Chevalier stated. “This may be attributed in part to the additional time required for paramedics to don appropriate personal protective equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Paramedics spent longer at hospital after transporting patients for increased cleaning processes and often were dispatched on a call before their vehicle was ready, increasing response time,” Chevalier added.

Response time targets for less critical responses, CTAS level 2, 3, 4 and 5 calls, aim to have a paramedic by the patient’s side within 10 minutes of dispatch 75 per cent of the time.