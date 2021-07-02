This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Pathways to Education Kingston launches $1-million fundraising effort

Article content KINGSTON — A new $1-million endowment fund from Pathways to Education is meant to support a program that helps its alumni when they move on to post-secondary education. The Facilitator of Alumni Relations program is designed to provide high school graduates moving on to college or university programs with one-on-one mental health, housing, academic, employment, financial and other supports. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pathways to Education Kingston launches $1-million fundraising effort Back to video Until now, Pathways has relied on one-time grants and donations to keep the program running. A fundraising campaign was launched Monday to establish a new endowment fund that is meant to make the fund sustainable and keep it available to students who need it.

Article content The fundraising campaign has already received support from the W.J. Henderson Foundation, and Kingston’s four Rotary Clubs have pledged three years of bridge funding until the $1-million goal is reached. The program is meant to further Pathways’ strategy of combating poverty through access to education. “Education is a powerful social determinant of health, and this endowment will ensure a lasting positive impact on the youth in this community,” Jo-Anne Brady, co-chair of the Pathways Kingston fundraising cabinet, said. Studies have shown that every $1 spent on education translates into $24 in social benefit to the individual and the community. Launched in 2010, the Pathways to Education program was set up in response to a study by the Kingston Community Health Centres that showed education levels in north Kingston neighbourhoods were 15 per cent lower than the rest of the city and the high school dropout rate was the highest. Since then, the number of people in the area without a high school diploma has dropped by 16.5 per cent and the number of people with post-secondary education has increased by eight per cent. By the end of the 2019-20 school year, Pathways was helping 329 current students and 363 graduates. High school graduation rates increased from 40 per cent in 2008 to 64 per cent in 2014, and post-secondary graduation rates increased from 36 per cent in 2014 to 81 per cent in 2020. Of the graduates who went on to post-secondary education, 43 per cent were the first in their family to do so.

Article content “You don’t have to sell the story of this program, you simply tell the story,” fundraising cabinet member and local business owner Jim Brown said. “It’s working — our students know it’s working. It’s one of Kingston’s best success stories.” The Facilitator of Alumni Relations program is part of the strategy to help ease the step up from high school to college or university. “The success of the FAR program has come from the connections that are built with students so that they feel comfortable with having that ’go-to’ person for any support or questions during transition,” Jon Oosterman, the first facilitator in the role, said. “The FAR program is one of the main reasons my transition from high school to college was so smooth, especially considering the new challenges that arose from online classes,” Shaelyn Gibson, a Pathways graduate who was among the first to access the new program, said. Gibson credited Oosterman with helping make her move to college go smoother, especially with online classes. “Jon was patient when explaining how to fill out different applications; he would send me links to scholarships that he thought I was eligible for,” she said. “He really reinforced that feeling of support and ensured that I did not go into this new chapter of my life alone.“ “Post-secondary transition can be extremely challenging and even more so if you’re the first in your family to attend,” Oosterman added. “The FAR worker is able to connect students with supports at their school and ease students’ transition with a soft hand-off approach. “Alumni are entering potentially the most challenging years of their lives, and the FAR program has shown that having continued support and a caring adult available to them can help them succeed in whatever path they choose,” he added.

