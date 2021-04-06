Patrons of The Mansion bar asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

Article content

KINGSTON — Local public health is asking anyone who visited The Mansion Restaurant and Bar in Kingston on two separate dates to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, after confirmed cases of the virus were linked to multiple patrons.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health issued a news release on Tuesday morning asking that visitors to the bar between 6:30 and 10:15 p.m. on Monday, March 29, or between 5 and 9:15 p.m. on Friday, April 2, should watch for symptoms of the virus and isolate immediately and get tested at any assessment centre if any symptoms arise.

Public health also recommends that individuals affected by this exposure get tested on or after seven days from the exposure date.

“As part of the COVID-19 case management and contact tracing process, KFL&A Public Health follows up with close contacts of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19,” the news release said. “If the contact tracing team are unable to identify close contacts of an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, a public release may be issued to reach those contacts.”