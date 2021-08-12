Man taken to hospital following chemical spill

One person has been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to 1265 McAdoo’s Lane early Thursday morning for a chemical spill.

Kingston Fire and Rescue were called to the local terminal of Manitoulin Transport at about 5:50 a.m. and were joined by Frontenac Paramedics. Kingston Police reported at about 7:05 a.m. that there had been a chemical spill inside the building.

“Upon arrival, crews found a container had leaked approximately 100 litres of an acid-like material,” the fire department said. “KFR staff worked with management at the facility to contain the spill and evacuate the building.”