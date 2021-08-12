Man taken to hospital following chemical spill
Article content
One person has been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to 1265 McAdoo’s Lane early Thursday morning for a chemical spill.
Kingston Fire and Rescue were called to the local terminal of Manitoulin Transport at about 5:50 a.m. and were joined by Frontenac Paramedics. Kingston Police reported at about 7:05 a.m. that there had been a chemical spill inside the building.
Man taken to hospital following chemical spill Back to video
“Upon arrival, crews found a container had leaked approximately 100 litres of an acid-like material,” the fire department said. “KFR staff worked with management at the facility to contain the spill and evacuate the building.”
Advertisement
Article content
The chemical was hydrochloric acid, the fire department confirmed. According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, hydrochloric acid is toxic and can be fatal if inhaled, ingested or absorbed through the skin.
Kingston Fire and Rescue said the incident was contained to the building and that it did not pose a risk to the public.
Frontenac Paramedics said they transported a 55-year-old man from the scene who was conscious but had a serious inhalation injury. The fire department said the man has since been released from the hospital and that a third party has been called in to clean up the spill.
The Ministry of Labour and Kingston Fire and Rescue are conducting an investigation into the incident, Gutheinz said.
scrosier@postmedia.com
twitter.com/StephattheWhig