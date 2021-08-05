Pita Pit, which originated in Kingston, sold to Montreal company

Pita Pit Canada and Pita Pit International, with corporate headquarters in Kingston, have been sold to Montreal-based Foodtastic.

Foodtastic is the franchisor for multiple types of restaurants, including Second Cup, Milestones and Nickels.

Pita Pit, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last August, currently operates 225 restaurants in Canada and an additional 135 internationally.

Pita Pit, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last August, currently operates 225 restaurants in Canada and an additional 135 internationally.

The sale was announced in a news release on Thursday. It did not release the purchase price, but it is reported to be between $25 million and $50 million.

“We are extraordinarily proud of our franchise partners, front-line team workers and our corporate team and what they have achieved over the past 26 years. We are excited for the future of the brand in the extremely capable hands of the Foodtastic group and their excellent leadership,” Chris Fountain, CEO of Pita Pit, said in a news release.

“Pita Pit is one of the largest QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) brands in the country, and we are happy to welcome it into the Foodtastic family,” Peter Mammas, president and CEO of Foodtastic, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with all our new franchisees and growing the brand both in Canada and internationally.”

The franchise was founded in Kingston in 1996 by partners Nelson Lang and John Sotiriadis after they had left their previous ventures in Newcastle — Lang ran a pizzeria and Sotiriadis a sub shop — and moved to Kingston to start their first fresh food franchise.

When the original Pita Pit opened, it was unlike other fast food options around, offering a healthier alternative to burgers, pizza and the traditional late-night fare, Whig-Standard journalist Peter Hendra wrote in a 2020 story on the business.