Plans evolving for in-person school in September

Article content KINGSTON — The public school board director of education says students will be back in the classroom next month for the start of school, but plans for their return continue to evolve.

Krishna Burra held a news conference at the Limestone District School Board office Tuesday to discuss how the board is preparing to receive teachers and students back in schools on Sept. 7. "We are looking forward to welcoming students back for the start of the school year. I think last year was extremely challenging with students being in school then being virtual, and certainly we know that schools provide much more than just teaching and learning for students and the value of school goes well beyond that," Burra told the media. "Based on statements from local public health authorities related to local vaccination rates and low case counts, we are well positioned to open schools safely." He did acknowledge that the past 18 months have been fluid and dynamic, but he is cautiously optimistic for the return-to-school guides and plans in place for the fall. "There are a wide range of mitigating strategies in place to try and make sure we're maximizing safety for both students and staff," Burra said. "The impact of the pandemic has been uneven for a range of circumstances and impacted people differently. I think there's a need for everyone in the educational sector to make sure they're being responsive to the individual needs of the student and providing the necessary supports, and certainly we have excellent partnerships with a range of support agencies in the community to make sure that we're doing the best that we can to support those students who may need additional supports beyond what the classroom teacher or school staff might be able to provide in the classroom"

Article content The main focus is a safe return to in-person learning, with a priority on mental health and well-being of students and staff, while at the same time being flexible in case the COVID-19 variants spread. All students and staff will continue to perform daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms prior to attending school or work. If ill or symptomatic, students and staff must remain home. In case of a positive COVID-19 case in a classroom, unvaccinated students will need to self-isolate for 10-days but vaccinated staff and students will not. The provincial emergency plan and outbreak management protocol is in place for classes to pivot to online learning, with the board supporting students similar to how online learning took place in the spring. “We will be well placed to help support families if the need arises to pivot to a virtual format,” Burra said. Burra added that the local public health unit will be setting up vaccination clinics at the schools for students once school starts, but specific details are still to come. Limestone elementary students — kindergarten through Grade 8 — will be staying in their cohorts for the full day, as Burra said staff identified that providing a familiar return to in-person learning routine is ideal for students and families, as well as making logistics easier for staff. While indoors, students and staff will be masked, and while students can be outdoors without masks, keeping social distancing and in cohorts will be the way to keep everyone safe.

Article content Secondary school students will follow the quadmester model (two courses at a time), at least for the full half of the school year. This is a change from the octomester model, which saw students attending a single class for four and a half weeks at a time. “What we see in the guidance (from the province) is a loosening of those provisions,” Burra said. “(This) places less emphasis on cohorting and contacts at the secondary level, but of course that population is one that is eligible for vaccinations at this stage.” As well, students will see the return of outdoor gatherings for clubs and extracurricular activities and school assemblies. The board has been inspecting and making upgrades to its schools’ ventilation systems over the past year. According to the board website, all classrooms in Limestone will have filtered mechanical ventilation through existing or upgraded HVAC systems or a stand-alone HEPA air filtration unit. Multiple schools have received ventilation improvements, including HEPA filtration units, HVAC system filter upgrades, new windows and other measures to support sufficient air circulation in classrooms. Some upgrade projects will be completed for the beginning of the school year while others will be completed later this fall. “There’s a number of projects that are underway. We are awaiting receipt of several hundred HEPA units to go into some schools and spaces where there is no partial or full mechanical ventilation,” Burra said. “There has been a lot of work in that regard, and that work is going to be continuing.”

Article content For families who determine that in-person learning won’t work for them, the Virtual School will be an option for September 2021. “(Virtual School will be available for) students who learn best in the online environment or require a virtual environment due to underlying medical conditions for themselves or their family members,” the board stated on its website. Updates will continue to be sent to families through the school broadcast system, posted on the board’s website and via social media. Families can access frequently asked questions about the upcoming school year online, as well as email any questions they have to limestone.on.ca/cms/One.aspx?portalId=352782&pageId=32561727.

