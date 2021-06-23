Poachers raid turtle nests along K&P Trail in Kingston
KINGSTON – For the second year in a row, poachers are believed to have raided turtle nests in a rural part of the city, stealing the eggs and damaging nest protectors put in place to keep predators out.
With about a week remaining until the end of turtle nesting season, five of the 11 known nests along a section of the K&P Trail were dug up and the eggs removed sometime earlier this week.
“The nests were excavated, there were no destroyed eggs, they were taken, which is affirmation of poaching,” said Mabyn Armstrong of Turtles Kingston.
“It’s horrific.”
Last August, about 400 turtle eggs were taken by suspected poachers from nests along Princess Street at Collins Creek wetland.
This year’s turtles nesting season has been early and Armstrong said it should be complete within a week.
The city is expected to install turtle fencing along Princess Street later this year.
The location of turtle nests along the trail was not a secret, Armstrong said, and they could be seen by anyone passing.
“What can you do to stop that? That’s what makes it so frustrating. That’s what makes it so heinous,” Armstrong said. “The fact that this happened again makes me think that it might be someone who resides in Kingston.”
The nest protectors, a wooden frame topped with heavy wire mesh and secured to the ground by iron spikes at each corner, can stop predators, such as raccoons, but cannot prevent poaching.
Turtles Kingston volunteer James Ostler placed the nest protectors earlier this spring after seeing nests along the trail raided by predators last year.
He said there is no doubt the eggs were taken by poachers.
“I think, 100 per cent, in my opinion, as a non expert with a little bit of experience,” he said.
“When the raccoons or a fox hit a nest it is just all dug out with their little paws and there is a scattering of white, crushed egg shells,” he said. “There wasn’t an egg or an egg shell anywhere, everything was gone.”
The nest protectors that had been lifted were tossed to the side of the trail.
Tina Bloodworth walks the trail almost daily and was the first to find the raided nests Sunday.
“I noticed some of the boxes were gone and there were big holes in the ground,” Bloodworth said, who contacted Turtles Kingston. “I was pretty upset.
“It’s really hard because you can’t put a security guard out there and I imagine they are just going in with a flashlight and a shovel in the evening.”