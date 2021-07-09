Article content

A 23-year-old local man is facing a number of charges from Kingston Police after an argument turned violent on Thursday morning.

Police were called to an apartment on John Counter Boulevard at about 9:30 a.m. after a domestic disturbance had been reported to them. When officers arrived, the man and woman involved in the disturbance were in the apartment and arguing over the lease agreement as they had just broken up.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police arrest man after woman and her mother assaulted Back to video

As officers spoke to the woman, the man left the apartment.

Officers learned that earlier that morning, the man had come over to the apartment and pulled the woman out of bed by her hair while yelling at her. As they argued throughout the morning, the woman called her mother and asked her to come over.