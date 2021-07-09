Police arrest man after woman and her mother assaulted
A 23-year-old local man is facing a number of charges from Kingston Police after an argument turned violent on Thursday morning.
Police were called to an apartment on John Counter Boulevard at about 9:30 a.m. after a domestic disturbance had been reported to them. When officers arrived, the man and woman involved in the disturbance were in the apartment and arguing over the lease agreement as they had just broken up.
As officers spoke to the woman, the man left the apartment.
Officers learned that earlier that morning, the man had come over to the apartment and pulled the woman out of bed by her hair while yelling at her. As they argued throughout the morning, the woman called her mother and asked her to come over.
When her mother arrived, the man started to argue with her, too, and threatened to damage her property. When the mother left, saying she was going to meet with the police, the man slapped her across the face.
As officers were still speaking with the women, the man returned at about 10:15 a.m. and officers arrested him.
Officers further learned that over the course of the couple’s relationship, the man had threatened to punch the woman in the face on numerous occasions. On another occasion, the man struck the woman in the face with a beer bottle.
The man was charged with three counts of assault, two counts of uttering threats and one count each of uttering threats to damage property and assault with a weapon.
He spent the night in police custody and appeared in bail court on Friday. He was released to the custody of a surety with a number of conditions including a curfew confining him to his surety’s home from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. and conditions to stay away from his ex and her mother.