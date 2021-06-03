Police ask public for help in identifying suspect in May robbery attempt
Kingston Police are looking for assistance in finding a suspect in a May 20 downtown robbery.
According to police, the male suspect entered a convenience store on Bay Street in downtown Kingston on Thursday, May 20, evening, and after selecting several items, he attended the cash area of the store and advised the store employee that he would not be paying for the items.
The male then implied that he had a weapon in his jacket. The employee attempted to stop the suspect, at which time the suspect fled the store without the merchandise. He was last seen riding eastbound on Bay Street on a black bicycle.
An extensive search was completed by police, but they were unable to locate the suspect.
“The suspect is described as Caucasian with a fair complexion and medium build. He had short light brown hair and was wearing a white face covering as a mask that concealed his face,” Kingston Police stated in a news release on Thursday.
“He was wearing a red ball cap, a red shirt, dark-coloured pants and a black-and-yellow Kingston Ice Wolves windbreaker, which had white pinstripes down each arm, Kingston written across the back, and white logos on both sides of the chest. He was wearing one black glove with a yellow stripe across the back on his left hand and had a pink or red-coloured bracelet on his right wrist.”
No one was injured during the robbery incident and no merchandise was actually stolen.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Det. Lapierre at 613-549-4660, ext. 6382, or via email at alapierre@kingstonpolice.ca.
Anonymous tips can be left by calling the Kingston Police general number at 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous.