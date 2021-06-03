Police ask public for help in identifying suspect in May robbery attempt

Kingston Police are looking for assistance in finding a suspect in a May 20 downtown robbery.

According to police, the male suspect entered a convenience store on Bay Street in downtown Kingston on Thursday, May 20, evening, and after selecting several items, he attended the cash area of the store and advised the store employee that he would not be paying for the items.

The male then implied that he had a weapon in his jacket. The employee attempted to stop the suspect, at which time the suspect fled the store without the merchandise. He was last seen riding eastbound on Bay Street on a black bicycle.

An extensive search was completed by police, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

“The suspect is described as Caucasian with a fair complexion and medium build. He had short light brown hair and was wearing a white face covering as a mask that concealed his face,” Kingston Police stated in a news release on Thursday.