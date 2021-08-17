Police asking for help to find missing teen

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help in locating 13-year-old Kayden Richards, who hasn't been seen since Friday, Aug. 13.
Kingston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Kayden Richards, 13, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, in the Portsmouth Avenue-Bath Road area.

Richards is Caucasian, approximately five feet tall and 150 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes, a medium complexion and a heavy build.

He is known to frequent the Compton Street area.

Anyone with information about Richards’ whereabouts is asked to call Det. Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660, ext. 6217, or email him at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling 613-549-4660, ext. 0.

