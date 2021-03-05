Article content

KINGSTON — The city, police and public health officials are reminding those planning to party on St. Patrick’s Day that restrictions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 will be enforced.

People attending parties or other gatherings could face charges under the Reopening Ontario Act, Health Protection and Promotion Act or relevant municipal bylaws, including the University District safety initiative.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police, bylaw and public health warn of perils of St. Patrick's Day parties Back to video

“Given the increasing concerns of COVID-19 variants, issuing this class order is prudent and necessary to prevent illness, protect our community, keep our schools and economy safe and open, and prevent an impact on our hospital resources,” Dr. Kieran Moore, the medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health, said.

On Thursday, public health also issued a class order for March 13 to 21 that limits the time bars and restaurants can serve alcohol, limits to five the number of people who can gather together, and prohibits live music.

Under the different legislation and the class order, police and city bylaw officers can ticket people hosting or attending parties or gatherings of more than 10 people indoors or more than 25 people outdoors.

“We’re asking residents to act responsibly to keep themselves and the community safe this St. Patrick’s Day,” Kyle Compeau, the city’s manager of licensing and enforcement, said. “Common infractions could result in a ticket or fine, but attending gatherings could also spread COVID-19 and put others at risk.”

St. Patrick’s Day is Wednesday, March 17.