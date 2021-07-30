Police call for drivers to stay safe this holiday weekend
Article content
Just days after Ontario Provincial Police sent out a news release stating preventable collisions are not “accidents,” a recent survey conducted on behalf of the Canadian Automobile Association found that 55 per cent of the 1,504 drivers surveyed admitted to driving dangerously.
Of those drivers, 95 per cent said they’ve witnessed others driving dangerously, too, and 75 per cent did not know that speeding, distracted driving, unsafe lane changes and aggressive driving were considered stunt driving.
Police call for drivers to stay safe this holiday weekend Back to video
Advertisement
Article content
“Many motorists think stunt driving is just a combination of excessive speeding and doing reckless tricks, but it also includes aggressive behaviours such as road rage and weaving through traffic,” Raymond Chan, manager of government relations at CAA South Central Ontario, said in a news release. “These reckless actions behind the wheel can have serious consequences and should never occur on our roads, especially in residential areas and community safety zones.”
The OPP said in their release that 84 per cent of traffic-related deaths on the roads they patrol in Ontario were the result of poor or careless driving behaviours and actions.
The force said 138 people have died in 131 collisions and 57 per cent involved alcohol or drug use, speed, driver inattention or lack of seat belt use.
In the eastern region of Ontario, which includes Quinte West, Belleville, Kingston and Brockville, 27 people have died in vehicle collisions so far this year.
On July 1, stricter penalties came into effect for stunt driving in the province, and more are expected this fall, the CAA release said. Seventy-five per cent of drivers in the survey said strict penalties are warranted.
“When you engage in stunt driving, it could cost you your driver’s licence, your car and, most importantly, your life or the lives of others,” Chan said. “As we continue to see increased pedestrian and cycling traffic during the summer months, our hope is that tougher penalties will curb driver’s impulse to drive dangerously and help contribute to safer roads for everyone.
Advertisement
Article content
To curb dangerous and irresponsible driving, the OPP said their officers will be out on patrol and highly visible. This prompted them to remind drivers that they need to comply with the Move Over Law, which requires drivers to slow down and proceed with caution, or move over to the furthest lane when they pass an emergency vehicle or tow truck parked on the side of the highway with its lights activated.
“The OPP is reminding all Ontarians and visitors that the key to an enjoyable long weekend is for everyone to do their part to keep themselves and their loved ones safe on roads, waterways and trails,” the OPP said.
The OPP said they have laid more than 450 charges related to the Move Over Law. In the east region, officers have laid nine fail to slow down and proceed with caution charges and 73 fail to move over into another lane
The charge comes with a fine between $490 and $2,000 plus three demerit points, if convicted. Subsequent charges within five years carry a $1,000 to $4,000 fine, with a possible six months in prison and a driver’s licence suspension of up to two years.
scrosier@postmedia.com
twitter.com/StephattheWhig