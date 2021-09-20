This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Police charge Bradford man in connection to actions at street parties

Article content A young Bradford man is facing numerous charges from Kingston Police after they say he tried to put a bag over an officer’s head earlier this month. Police said in a news release that this past Friday they came across Luke Szabo, 18, at about 10 p.m. on University Avenue near William Street. They said he was found with open alcohol, and when officers tried to explain this to him, he ran. Officers chased the man before capturing him and arresting him for obstructing police and public intoxication. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police charge Bradford man in connection to actions at street parties Back to video

Article content Police said that one of the arrested officers realized that Szabo may have been the same man who, on Sept. 3, approached an officer from behind and tried to place a bag over their head. He ran then as well before being arrested, police said. The officer was also working last Friday and was able to identify Szabo as the same person who put the bag over their head. Szabo was taken to Kingston Police Headquarters and charged with obstructing police, public intoxication, open alcohol, drinking underage, assaulting police and obstructing police. None of the charges have been proven in court. Szabo was released the next morning with conditions including a curfew of between 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. and to abstain from possessing or consuming alcohol while he is before the courts on his criminal charges. Later Friday evening at about 11:30 p.m., both Kingston Police and City Bylaw Enforcement responded to a buildup of pedestrians at the intersection of University Avenue and Earl Street. Police said the crowd was quickly dispersed, but then officers heard extremely loud stereo music coming from a large indoor party on one of the corner residences. There were a number of people on the porch, and a crowd of people in the kitchen, police said. Officers identified the three women who lived at the residence and they told police that they didn’t think there were more than 25 people inside the home, as per regulations found under the Reopening of Ontario Act.

Article content “A police supervisor had the tenants accompany him throughout the main and upper floors of the house, coming to a total of 25 people,” police said in the news release. “When asked if there was a basement, the officer was advised it was more of a cellar and that no one would be down there. “Instead, the officer located four other partygoers hiding in the basement, including one behind a hot water tank, bringing the total to 29 people inside the residence. None of the occupants were seen wearing masks, and social distancing was not being practised.” The supervisor declared the gathering an aggravated nuisance party, and the three tenants were issued an order to comply and all received $2,000 administrative monetary penalties through bylaw as a result of Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson’s recent declaration of an emergency order. Nine others at the party were also each issued the same $2,000 penalty as the party was dispersed, and a total of $24,000 in penalties was issued between Kingston Police and Bylaw Enforcement. The bylaw team was also provided with the names of the three tenants so they could investigate the possibility of charging them under the Reopening of Ontario Act for being hosts or organizers, which would carry a minimum $10,000 fine each. Kingston Police and Bylaw Enforcement also responded to a total of 50 noise complaints Friday night in the University District. They also issued fines or charges for 38 Liquor Licence Act infractions, 31 open alcohol offences, four cases of underage drinking, three cases of public intoxication arrests and charges, 12 aggravated nuisance party penalties, seven amplified sound penalties, one penalty for yelling or shouting, and the two criminal code charges against Szabo. Four people were arrested altogether.

Article content Sgt. Steve Koopman, one of the supervisors responsible for the co-ordination and enforcement of the University District Safety Initiative, said in the release that he was impressed by Kingston Police officers’ conduct and called the partnership with city bylaw crucial. He called the situation unprecedented, and while most partygoers have been respectful of police, there has been an increase of belligerent and aggressive individuals who have been assaultive towards officers. “Some of these individuals have turned a simple liquor or bylaw offence into a criminal arrest and charge due to their actions,” Koopman said. “To see our members disrespected and concerned for their personal safety during these events is discouraging. We hope these examples encourage some introspection on the part of students, guests and revellers to enjoy themselves legally and responsibly and to practise all COVID-19 safety recommendations given by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.”

