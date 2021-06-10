Article content

KINGSTON – A local man is facing charges in connection with the theft of heavy construction equipment that was reported stolen from housing developments around the city in January.

The thefts, which took place over a number of months, included commercial-sized snowplows, wheel loader excavating buckets, and plate compactors. The total approximate theft value of the stolen equipment exceeded $200,000, according to police.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police charge local man with theft of construction equipment Back to video

According to police, in May 2021 a large number of the stolen pieces of property were recovered at an auction house north of Toronto. Approximately 10 pieces of heavy equipment were recovered and subsequently returned to their rightful owners in the Kingston area. As well police recovered three other stolen pieces of heavy equipment that could not be traced back to their original owner.

As a result of this investigation, Kingston Police arrested a local man, Jack Weighell, 21, after he turned himself in at police headquarters June 4. He was later released on conditions with a future court date. Weighell has been charged with theft over $5,000 and three counts of possession over $5,000.

Kingston Police is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the rightful owners of the remaining recovered pieces of heavy equipment. Anyone with information in regards to this incident, or who believes that they are still missing pieces of heavy construction equipment, which were previously stolen between January 2021 and April 2021, is asked to please contact Detective Schaule at 613-549-4660 ext. 6272 or via email at gschaule@kingstonpolice.ca.