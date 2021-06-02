Article content

Kingston Police have charged a local man after a security guard at the administrative building on Montreal Street was assaulted and threatened at knifepoint for asking a man to wear a face mask on Monday afternoon.

Police said in a news release that at about 2:35 p.m., a man entered the building that houses Ontario Works, the City of Kingston’s Housing and Social Services department and the Provincial Offences Court and refused to wear a face covering.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police charge man after security guard threatened with knife Back to video

When a security guard approached him, the man became “very belligerent” with the guard, police said. The guard asked that he leave the premises, and, according to police, the man became confrontational with the security guard and then pulled a large knife from his pants pocket.

“He then pointed it at the victim and threatened to stab (the security guard),” police said. “The accused then used his forehead to smash a hole in the wall near the entrance to the building. He then proceeded to pull a fire alarm in the hallway, causing the audible alarm to sound.”

Kingston Police were called and officers found the man at about 3 p.m. They arrested him without further incident.

Local man Shane Smith, 21, was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, mischief under $5,000, making a false fire alarm and two counts of breaching his probation.

Police said that when Smith was taken to police headquarters, he continued to be unco-operative. He was held overnight to appear in bail court on Tuesday.