Police charge man with obstructing police, possession of crystal meth

A Kingston man is facing criminal charges after police stopped a vehicle for not having a front licence plate Wednesday night.

Police said in a news release that at about 9:50 p.m. an officer was on patrol in a marked cruiser when they saw a man driving a pickup truck in the area of Princess and MacDonnell streets in Williamsville. Police noticed that the truck had no licence plate on its front bumper and that there was extensive damage to it.

The officer pulled the vehicle over for not having a plate and the man gave a fake piece of identification, according to police. Once the officer determined the man’s actual name, he was arrested for obstructing police.

The man was searched and police found a baggy of what they suspect to be crystal methamphetamine, police said. The drugs were seized and the man was taken to police headquarters where he was later released on conditions and with a future date in court.

Gary Labarge, 63, was charged with obstructing a peace officer and for being unlawfully in possession of a schedule 1 substance.