Police charged man with trafficking, assaulting officers

Kingston Police have charged a local man with assaulting police and drug trafficking after they were called to an apartment building downtown last Friday afternoon.

Police were called to 381 Bagot St. at about 1:30 p.m. where residents reported a disturbance. Witnesses told police there was a man yelling in the hallway and banging on windows. The report stated the man appeared to under the influence of drugs.

When officers arrived they found the man sleeping in the stairwell. When officers woke him up, he became “verbally abusive and physically aggressive toward the officers,” police said.

“While still laying on the floor the accused repositioned his body and proceeded to kick both officers,” police reported.

The man was arrested about five minutes later after actively resisting the officers’ attempts to handcuff him.

“Police searched the accused … and located two bags containing various drugs and drug paraphernalia,” Police said.