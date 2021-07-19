Police identify victim of Inner Harbour garage fire

Kingston Police have identified the 25-year-old man who died in a fire last week, but at the request of his next of kin will not be releasing his name.

Emergency services were called to 238 Rideau St., near Dufferin Street, at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, where there was a fire in a detached garage.

The fire was extinguished and fire inspectors examined the scene. When they discovered a man’s body, they notified Kingston Police and the Regional Coroner’s Office.

Last Wednesday, Kingston Police called the fire suspicious. The garage, including a vehicle that had been parked inside, was destroyed.

Kingston Fire and Rescue estimated that the fire caused about $80,000 in damages. A spokesperson said Thursday afternoon they do not know what caused the blaze.

Investigators are asking for any information the public may be able to provide. Anyone with information can contact Det. Sgt. Chad Parslow at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca, 613-549-4660, ext. 6245, and Det. Const. Jason Alblas at jalblas@kingstonpolice.ca, 613-549-4660, ext. 6267.

Tips may be provided anonymously by calling 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous.