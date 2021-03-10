Police searching for Ottawa man last seen in Kingston

Steph Crosier
Mar 10, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  1 minute read
Police are searching for a missing Ottawa man who was last seen getting off a train in Kingston.

Konstantin Boukhanov, 30, had been missing from his home in Ottawa since Friday before he was seen exiting the train on Saturday.

Boukhanov is a white man who is about six feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket, grey tuque, a black-and-white Roots scarf, blue jeans and brown boots. He was carrying a red-and-black duffel bag and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about Boukhanov’s current whereabouts are asked to call Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 or Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

Those who have information that could assist investigators but do not know where Boukhanov is now can contact the Ottawa Police missing persons unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.

