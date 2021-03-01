Police want boardroom named after longtime chief Hackett

Article content

The family of the longest-serving Kingston Police officer and longtime community advocate were thrilled to learn the boardroom at the local police station could be named in honour of their late loved one.

“I’m still speechless,” Valerie Hackett, daughter-in-law of the late Bill Hackett, said. “It brought tears to my eyes when I read that. …

“I’m kind of speechless, but at the same time he was so well liked and his name has been around for so long, that I’m not surprised.”

Hackett, who served with Kingston Police as an officer, chief and police services board member for more than 60 years died on Jan 28. He was 90.

On Tuesday night, Coun. Jeff McLaren, seconded by Coun. Bridget Doherty, both on the Kingston Police Services Board, will present a motion to city council asking that the city’s commemoration policy requirement stating an individual must be deceased for at least a decade before they’re honoured with a city asset be waived to allow for the boardroom to be renamed in Bill Hackett’s honour.