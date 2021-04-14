Police warn of two separate types of fraud schemes targeting Kingston businesses

Article content

Kingston Police’s fraud unit is warning local businesses of two types of frauds targeting businesses, stores and agencies in Kingston and throughout Ontario.

In the first fraud scheme, using a false electronic fund transfer, the targeted business receives a call from someone looking for a quote on a significant amount of merchandise. In two cases, the caller used the name David Alberts. The caller agrees to place the order and asks the business for its account information so an electronic fund transfer can be sent to pay ahead of time for the order.

The business’s accounting department will later confirm that the money has been placed in their account. A truck then shows up to pick up the order. In the cases Kingston Police are aware of, the trucks were from Quebec.

The business later discovers there had been no EFT. Rather, forged cheques had been deposited into its account. This temporarily tricks the business into thinking the money has actually been paid into its account. It doesn’t discover that, in fact, there is no money until after its merchandise has been taken.

In the second fraud scheme, businesses and agencies are being targeted with phishing attacks. This occurs when an attacker, masquerading either as a trusted or apparently neutral entity, dupes an employee into opening an email or text message and clicking on a link. Once the link is clicked, malware is surreptitiously installed onto the computer or device. The attacker then accesses the employee’s emails. Sometimes ransomware encrypts all files and the business is told to pay money for the code to de-encrypt their files. However, in several recent cases, the attacker looks for invoices sent to other parties — subcontractors or other agencies.