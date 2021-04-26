Positive COVID-19 case confirmed connected to Kingston Transit rider

Article content

KINGSTON — Multiple Kingston Transit routes have been confirmed to have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case, according to Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

On Monday, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for local public health, advised that all riders on the routes listed below are a low risk of exposure but should self-monitor and if symptoms develop or worsen, up to May 8, make an appointment to get tested at the community assessment centre.

The bus routes are:

• Thursday, April 15: Route 7 – Departing Compton Street/Wilson Street at 1:35 p.m., arriving Cataraqui Centre transfer point at 2 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 21: Route 7 – Departing Compton Street/Wilson Street at 8:35 a.m., arriving Cataraqui Centre 9 a.m.

• Wednesday, April 21: Route 7 – Departing Cataraqui Centre transfer point at 3:30 p.m., arriving Compton Street/Wilson Street at 3:55 p.m.

• Friday, April 23: Route 16 – Departing Kingston Centre transfer point at 12 p.m., arriving Compton Street/Wilson Street at 12:20 p.m.

• Saturday, April 24: Route 1 – Departing Compton Street/Wilson Street at 12:20 p.m., arriving St. Lawrence College at 1 p.m.

As reported on Monday, the region’s active positive COVID-19 cases increased to 82 with nine new cases today and eight cases resolved. This includes two new hospitalizations and seven new variants of concern confirmed.