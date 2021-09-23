The Kingston Whig-Standard office in the Woolen Mill — where journalists wrote stories and produced photos for its readers; where advertising department staff sold ads for the newspaper, the website and other Postmedia publications; and where reader sales staff made sure subscribers received their newspaper — has been transformed into a place of learning.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

When the COVID-19 pandemic first came in March 2020, Whig-Standard staff left the building to work from home to respect social distancing.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Private school makes former newspaper office its new home Back to video

Still being able to produce stories and photos for Canada’s oldest daily newspaper from home offices for the balance of 2020, management decided to close the office for good at the end of the year.

That’s when Elizabeth Turcke, the head of school at Leahurst College, decided to rent the space vacated by the newspaper.

After renovations by the building’s landlord, ABNA Investments Ltd., the school space was ready to open earlier this month.

Leahurst also has its original location on the main floor of the Woolen Mill off Cataraqui Street and a large second-floor space it acquired from an engineering firm that moved to another space in the building, giving the school a total of 15,000 square feet of space.

The Whig-Standard moved to the Woolen Mill building in 1997 after decades at its former location at 306 King St. E., across from Springer Market Square.

Leahurst is using the same reception area the newspaper once used, the Whig’s boardroom was turned into administration space and reader sales is now a student space for studying and chess games.

The space now includes three classrooms, with one room large enough to split into two classes once social distancing requirements are lifted.

Photo by Ian MacAlpine / Ian MacAlpine/The Whig-Standard/Postmedia Network

“In the end, we’ll have five new spaces in this particular area,” Turcke said.

There’s also an open space called the “Theater,” where staff and students can gather for presentations, shows and assemblies.