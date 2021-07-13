Prohibited driver found behind the wheel: Kingston Police

A local man is facing charges after he was caught driving despite being prohibited from doing so.

A police-issued news release said that on Sunday at about 11:35 p.m. an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle with a suspicious looking licence plate being driven west on Concession Street near Alfred Street.

The officer searched the licence plate number and confirmed it to be invalid.

Police said the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver continued on his way. The driver then turned north onto Grey Street before pulling into a private driveway.

Police said that when the officer approached the vehicle, the officer saw that the licence plate was fake. The plate was a “handmade imitation which incorporated the use of a blue marker to denote the depicted numbers and letters,” police stated in the release.

As they investigated further, they learned that the man driving was prohibited from doing so because he had been convicted of two other criminal code violations of driving while prohibited.

“When asked to produce documentation for the motor vehicle, the accused indicated that he did not have any on his person or in the vehicle,” the release read. “The accused was also found to be breaching court-imposed release conditions.”

The man was arrested and taken to police headquarters. While he was there, officers found what they suspect to be crystal methamphetamine inside the man’s wallet.

Peter Carreiro, 29, was charged with two counts of driving while prohibited, unlawful possession of a schedule 1 substance, and breaching his probation.