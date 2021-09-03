Providence Care actively recruits as staff shortage delays unit's opening

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







The current employee vacancy rate of 2.5 per cent at Providence Care is about one and a half times its usual status of around 1.7 per cent, and the organization is actively working to fix that. "It is a tough market out there," Sandra Carlton, chief human resources officer for Providence Care and Kingston Health Sciences Centre, said on Wednesday. "It's not unusual to have vacancies at any given time — I'm in my 32nd year and I'm not sure we've ever been 100 per cent staffed — but certainly we are seeing more vacancies over this pandemic period than we might otherwise have seen."

Article content The staff shortage delayed the opening of the second unit at Providence Care’s new 64-bed Providence Transitional Care Centre. The first 30-bed unit at the 340 Union St. facility will open this October, while the second unit, with 34 beds, awaits staffing. “We want to be responsible,” Carlton said. “Obviously, providing the best patient care is our No. 1 priority, and we don’t want to open more beds than we can safely staff. … “We thought we would do a staged approach with the transitional centre, so I’m not overly surprised. It’s good practice to do a phased-in approach anyway.” She emphasized that no other units or programs have been held back and no services have been cut directly because of the shortage. Carlton said there are 50 permanent positions and a few temporary positions Providence Care would like to fill as soon as possible. She explained that the shortage of workers on any one unit varies, and units are staffed based on their acuity level. “We have some staff working overtime, and because of some vacancies, staff haven’t taken as much vacation as they might have in other years,” Carlton said. “So kudos to the health-care workers. We’re really, really proud of these gracious people who are doing what they need to do to help us get through this time.” In the meantime, Carlton said Providence Care has brought in nursing support assistants and “extender-type roles, so we can hire people to assist the regulated health professionals, so that if they don’t have their full complement that they have new people to do different jobs.”

Article content While some may suggest working through the COVID-19 pandemic would lead to burnout, Carlton said the rate of individuals on sick leave has actually decreased. Instead, Carlton said the shortage in health-care workers is likely caused by many baby boomers retiring at the same time. While some were scheduled to retire this year, others held off for an extra year to help through the pandemic. “People have worked really hard and they maybe stayed even longer than they might have stayed (prior to the pandemic) because they really wanted to help the community, to make sure patients are getting the services they need,” Carlton said. “But now they are saying, ‘OK, it’s time to retire.’ “Some people held off and now we’re seeing an influx of retirements.” She explained that the pandemic also led to many staff leaving Kingston to be closer to family and friends in their hometowns, and Providence Care is increasing staffing in other parts of the hospital, including the vaccine clinic and the assessment centre. Carlton said the hospitals are specifically short of registered nurses and registered practical nurses. Kingston Health Sciences Centre is also recruiting 75 positions, including personal support workers, allied health workers, administrative staff and medical technologists. In addition to actively recruiting constantly, including virtual job fairs, Carlton said that in the long term, Providence Care is working with post-secondary institutions to promote working and living in Kingston. It has found that while many studying to become registered practical nurses tend to stay in Kingston, most Queen’s University nursing students leave the city after graduation. A shortage of health-care workers is not unique to Kingston. Carlton said that comparing their shortage to others in similar cities, the local hospitals are doing reasonably well. While recruiting, they will talk about the city’s proximity to Toronto and Ottawa, the cost of living and the opportunities to get outdoors. “You just have to try everything,” Carlton said. “Any strategy we can.” scrosier@postmedia.com twitter.com/StephattheWhig

