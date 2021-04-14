Providence Care Hospital adding additional beds to support COVID response
KINGSTON — With COVID-19 cases rising at an alarming rate across the province, Providence Care Hospital is admitting additional patients from acute care facilities to help relieve pandemic-related pressures.
“We know we have a big role to play to help address the increasing pressures on the provincial health-care system,” Cathy Szabo, president and CEO of the hospital, said in a news release. “Our role is to open additional beds, accept more patients and help our acute care partners create critical care capacity.
“By creating more capacity and admitting additional patients, our acute care partners are in a better position to admit more out-of-region patients.”
The hospital announced Wednesday it would be creating 23 more beds in an outpatient clinic space for non-COVID patients who are suitable for post-acute care. The new beds are in addition to the more than 200 beds set up in April 2020 in consult rooms, patient lounges, outpatient spaces and the Learning Centre.
Of those beds, 29 of them in the inpatients units are being used.
“These are plans we have been working on and revamping since the first wave. We are now putting them into action,” Krista Wells Pearce, Providence Care’s COVID-19 incident command leader, said in the release.
“The pandemic we started with is not the same pandemic we are currently battling. Things are changing at a rapid rate, and we are in constant communication with our health-care partners across the province to learn what their needs are and how we can support them.”
The patients Providence Care Hospital will be accepting will be from the broader east region as needed. How many they admit will depend on the needs of its counterparts. Wells Pearce said it has been admitting patients from Kingston Health Sciences Centre, Lakeridge Health, Campbellford Memorial Hospital, Peterborough Regional Health Centre and has been in talks with The Ottawa Hospital to support it as well.
“If we need to activate more spaces we will,” Szabo said. “If we are asked to assist in the care delivery of COVID-positive patients, we will. We have such dedicated teams who continue to rise to the occasion and take on extra work to ensure the people we serve, no matter where they are from, receive high-quality care.”