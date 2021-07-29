Province invests $324 million to decrease surgery wait times

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

“For us, the issue is not money, but staff,” Renate Ilse, vice-president of patient care for Kingston Health Sciences Centre, said. “Realistically, regardless of how much money the government gives us, staffing is the limiting factor.”

The Ontario government is to spend $324 million to decrease wait times on surgical procedures across the province. However, a member of Kingston Health Sciences Centre’s leadership group says money can only do so much for Kingston hospitals that are currently experiencing staff shortages.

The government’s investment is part of a broader plan to provide patients with timely care as COVID-19 restrictions continue to lighten.

In a news release, the Ministry of Health stated that this investment should enable up to 67,000 additional surgeries and clock up to 135,000 diagnostic imaging hours. The province hopes to achieve this by having procedures done on evenings and weekends.

“There are massive shortages of all health-care human resources, but particularly nurses,” Ilse said. “It’s really difficult to add hours when we don’t have the staff.”

Nonetheless, Ontario hopes hospitals will soon operate at 110 to 115 per cent capacity. This increase would improve the health system’s ability to meet the needs of surgical patients at all stages, from primary care referrals to home recovery.

“This plan is an important and positive step forward, and represents a comprehensive approach to surgical, diagnostic and procedure recovery. Ontario’s doctors are proud to be part of a patient-centred COVID recovery and initiatives to improve our health-care system,” the Ontario Hospital Association said in the release.

Of the total funds, $216 million is to go towards extending the operating room hours in hospitals. The news release reported this extension could lead to 33,000 new cataracts surgeries, 4,300 more orthopedic surgeries and up to 9,000 new pediatric operations.

The budget is allocating $35 million toward magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computerized tomography (CT) imaging. The target of 60,000 additional hours would represent a 12 per cent overall increase from years past.