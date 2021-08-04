Province supports area tourism initiatives and festivals

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

This one-time funding increase from the government is more than double the annual funding provided to the festival and event sector in the past, a news release from the province said. The funding will ensure the long-term success of the festival and event sector, the release said.

Six local festivals, tourism-related businesses and Tourism Kingston will be sharing more than $375,000 from the Ontario government as part of a $50-million provincewide investment to help festival and event organizers deliver experiences that are innovative and safe and allow people to safely reconnect with their communities.

Receiving funding locally were the Love Kingston initiative ($110,000), Music in the Square ($29,500), Kingston Canadian Film Festival ($50,000), Kingston Ribfest and Craft Beer Show ($91,000), The Kick and Push Festival ($70,000), FilmX Design ($20,000) and Open Farms ($16,000).

The government said $43 million would support 439 festivals and events through the Reconnect Festival and Event Program, and a further $6 million for Celebrate Ontario Blockbuster events. That program supports municipalities and organizations in Ontario to host large-scale, high-impact signature events that draw significant tourist attendance and increase tourist spending, the release said.

“It’s phenomenal news,” Michele Langlois, the chief operations officer for the Downtown Kingston Business Improvement Area, said.

She said 2020 and 2021 were a big question mark for everybody, and sponsorships for events were difficult to find.

“We didn’t know for sure until the middle of July whether we were going to have any summer programming, so this is very welcome news,” she said.

The Love Kingston initiative also received $91,000 from the province in February.

Five festivals and businesses in Prince Edward County shared just over $70,000 ,with the Six Feet Festival receiving $27,500 and Art in the Heart of Wine receiving $23,730.

In Gananoque, the 1000 Islands Cruise-In and Car Show received $20,500.

“For more than a year, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted tourism and culture — two major industries that bring people together and our communities to life,” Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod said in a news release.