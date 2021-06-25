Province to provide $16.8-million for new Kingston West Catholic school

Article content

The province will be providing $16.8-million to construct the new Kingston West Catholic Elementary School in the Woodhaven neighbourhood.

The Ministry of Education announced early Friday morning that they gave Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board approval to tender the school.

“After a decade of school closures in Ontario, our government knows that families in Kingston deserve modern and accessible classrooms,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a news release. “Thanks to the strong advocacy of local families, the construction of the new Kingston West Catholic Elementary School will improve learning for over 450 students with state-of-the-art classrooms, new child care spaces, and an EarlyON Child and Family Centre.”

The new school will be located at 386 Holden St. and will have 481 elementary student spaces, 73 new licensed child care spaces, four child care rooms and three new EarlyON Child and Family Centre rooms.