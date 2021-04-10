Article content

KINGSTON — A Kingston transit rider has been confirmed as being positive for COVID-19, according to the region’s medical officer of health.

On Saturday morning, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health, confirmed a transit rider travelled on Route 502 and 501.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Public health confirms positive COVID-19 case on Kingston Transit Back to video

According to public health, the rider boarded the bus on Route 502 at 1:04 p.m., Monday, April 5, departing Princess Street (north side) at Nelson Street and heading to the Cataraqui Centre. Later the same day, the rider boarded the bus on Route 501, departing Cataraqui Centre at 7:26 p.m. to Princess Street (south side) at Nelson Street.

At this time, public health is unable to identify all riders on the route and is issuing a public notice to assist with contact tracing.

Moore recommends anyone who travelled on the identified routes on these dates to get tested on Monday, April 12.

Anyone currently experiencing symptoms is urged to self-isolate immediately and seek an appointment for testing at the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre.