Public health investigating variant of concern case of COVID-19 at elementary school

Article content

A positive case of COVID-19 in a Kingston elementary school student is being investigated after being identified as a variant of concern strain of the virus.

The student, enrolled at Winston Churchill Public School, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Public health investigating variant of concern case of COVID-19 at elementary school Back to video

A news release from the Limestone District School Board on Saturday evening stated that the class cohort was “initially dismissed on March 11.”

Students in seven class cohorts from five different elementary schools were dismissed on Thursday out of precaution after it was discovered there was contact with a contact of someone with a variant of concern.

Three of those class cohorts were cleared on Friday to return to school.

“All students are isolating at home and following directives from Public Health,” the release said.

According to the release, a previously dismissed class cohort identified as “contacts of a contact” of a positive COVID-19 variant of concern has been cleared to return to school next week, as “Public Health has determined there is no further risk to that cohort.”