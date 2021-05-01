Public health reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

May 01, 2021
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the area, seven of which were found in men between the ages of 18-29.

Of the seven, three contracted the virus through close contact, three are under investigation, and one is connected to a current outbreak.

A man in his 30 contracted the virus from a close contact, a man in his 50s caught it through an outbreak, and public health is still determining how a woman in her 40s caught the virus.

There are 80 active cases in the region, 15 new cases have determined to be variants of concern, and 14 people have recovered since the last update.

