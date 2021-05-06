Public health reports 18 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Article content

KINGSTON — Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 18 new active COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

One male in his 30s was connected to an outbreak.

Ten cases were identified through close contact, including one girl under 10 years old, one under 17 and two women between 18 and 60 years old, two men under 30, two in their 30s, one man in his 50s and one in his 60s.

Seven cases are still under investigation: five women and two men, ranging in age from 18 to 60.

That brings the total active cases in the region to 128, including 22 variant of concern cases and 11 resolved cases.

“The main strain now in KFL&A and the strain that’s affecting that (the) construction site (outbreak) is a B117 (also known as the British variant of concern). It’s 1.5 times as transmittable and two times as virulent as the base strain of COVID-19,” KFL&A medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said during a media call on Thursday.

“And, as a result, (I’m) very concerned at present for the community and we all have to be very observant over the next seven to 10 days of best practices and monitoring for symptoms of COVID and getting tested if you develop any symptoms of COVID-19.”