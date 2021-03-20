





Article content A downtown Kingston pub has voluntarily closed for the next five days after a staff member was potentially exposed to a patron who tested positive for COVID-19. In a post on its Facebook page on Saturday morning, the Iron Duke, a pub on Wellington Street in the city’s downtown core, said that it will close its doors until March 24 as a precaution. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Public health seeing 'significant increase' in Kingston COVID-19 cases Back to video “(Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health) has informed us that a recent patron has potentially exposed a staff member to Covid-19,” the pub said in a social media post. “We were not instructedto close, but in order to protect our staff and community we have decided to close starting today until Wednesday March 24th while our staff gets tested. We apologize to our beloved community and thank you for all of your support over the course of this pandemic.” In a news release on Saturday morning, local public health said that the rate of COVID-19 infections is “increasing significantly” in the City of Kingston.

Article content “With 13 new cases already today, our local data indicates a rate over 30 cases per 100,000 confirming an upward surge of this virus and we are projecting much higher levels unless we take more action to curb its spread,” Dr. Kieran Moore, Medical Officer of Health at KFL&A Public Health, said in a written statement on Saturday morning. On Monday, the Kingston region will move from the green-prevent community status to yellow-protect, a decision that is made by the Ontario Government based on criteria outlined by the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open COVID-19 Response Framework. The yellow-protect level has some “new and specific measures” for businesses and organizations that public health said business owners should familiarize themselves with by reviewing the regulations outlined at Government of Ontario amended O. Reg. 364/20 Rules for Areas in Stage 3 under the Reopening Ontario Act, 2020. “Owners and operators of businesses and organizations are strongly encouraged to carefully review the regulation and determine which sections apply to their sector,” the news release from public health said. An extended and amended Class Order for the City of Kingston, which Moore implemented leading up to the St. Patrick’s Day week, goes further to limit social gatherings in the region. “The revised section 22 order for the City of Kingston will take effect on March 22 and continue through to April 30, 2021 with a focus on limiting indoor and outdoor social gatherings to no more than 5 persons,” the news release from public health on Saturday stated. “For the City of Kingston this Order supersedes the regulations and outlines additional requirements not set out in the regulations.”

Article content The Kingston region had 73 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, most of them within the City of Kingston, as reported on local public health’s COVID-19 dashboard. According to Queen’s University’s COVID-19 case tracker website, 45 cases of the virus have been connected to the Queen’s University population during the week of March 15 to 21 — four on campus, and 41 off campus. Twenty cases were reported linked to that population the week before. Moore reminded local residents to carefully monitor for symptoms, get tested if symptomatic, to isolate if a member of your family is symptomatic, avoid crowds and closed spaces, limit close contact, practice masking, social distancing and hand hygiene and to stay in the region. “We must all continue to work together and stay vigilant—staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others,” Moore said.

