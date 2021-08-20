Public health working to implement vaccine policies

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

“We would recommend more widespread vaccination policies,” he said. “It is something that public health physicians across the country support to prevent COVID transmission.”

Local public health is working to follow the vaccination guidelines that have recently been implemented across all levels of government. On Friday morning, associate medical officer of health Dr. Hugh Guan made a presentation to the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Board of Health to outline Kingston’s plans.

Vaccination policies for schools remain a concern. The province is working alongside public health units to host vaccination clinics within schools; they are expected to start before the academic year begins and continue through the first few weeks of September.

Guan gave no further specifics on how this will ultimately look in Kingston but anticipates “vaccine machines” in local schools soon.

He also reported ongoing discussions regarding including COVID-19 vaccination in the Immunization of School Pupils Act. This change would result in COVID-19 vaccination becoming mandatory for children to attend school, not unlike the current immunization requirements for measles, mumps and rubella.

Post-secondary institutions have been responsible for implementing their policies. Queen’s University and St. Lawrence College have set a deadline of Sept. 7 for mandatory vaccinations for everyone returning to campus this fall to ensure safety in their in-person classes.

“The vaccination policies we already have in place, as well as the ones that are coming out, will cover wide sectors,” Guan said. “It will just be about covering the gaps of all the other sectors and potentially those we are missing.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reportedly made vaccines mandatory for all public servants at the federal level of government — with undisclosed consequences apparently in place for those who abstain without a legitimate medical reason.