Article content

KINGSTON — A pair of engineering professors at Queen’s University received more than $4 million to continue their collaboration with Royal Military College into climate change.

Andy Take, Canada Research Chair in Geotechnical Engineering, and Ian Moore, Canada Research Chair in Infrastructure Engineering, received $4.5 million from the Canada Foundation for Innovation.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Queen's engineering researchers get $4.5 million for climate change project Back to video

The research project, the Climate Adaptive infraStructure Testing and Longevity Evaluation (CASTLE) innovation cluster, is meant to find ways to improve storage of mine waste, ensure safety and improve resilience of transportation infrastructure, such as roads, railways and pipes, and coastal defence structures.

The work also is meant to find ways to protect ports and harbours against the direct and triggered geotechnical hazards of climate change.

“This support will allow Queen’s to build on exceptional international strengths and have a direct impact on how we live and understand the world around us,” Kimberly Woodhouse, Queen’s vice-principal for research, said in a news release.

The funding for the CASTLE project was in addition to more than $5 million for Excellirate Canada, a research effort led by the Canadian Cancer Trials Group at Queen’s University, to “develop a national research platform to co-ordinate the development of new cancer cell therapies.”

The funding was part of a $518 million investment in more than 100 research projects at 35 universities across Canada.