Queen's prof among geophysicists offering pro bono surveying to Indigenous communities

Geophysicists at Queen's University and across Canada are offering free geophysical surveys and consulting for Indigenous communities to support the effort to uncover suspected unmarked graves and mass burial sites at former Indian residential schools. Following the announcement in May by the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation in British Columbia that a ground-penetrating radar survey had uncovered the bodies of 215 children in an unmarked gravesite at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, there has been renewed interest in using geophysical science to uncover grave sites at other former residential schools. While the announcement out of Kelowna came as a shock to many non-Indigenous Canadians, there have been reports of unmarked graves and mass burial sites at residential schools across Canada for many years. The reports are so widespread that in 2009, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada asked the federal government for $1.5 million to fund the recovery of suspected mass graves, though the request was denied. Now, professional geophysicists are offering their services pro bono to aid in the identification and recovery of residential school victims.

Alexander Braun, a professor of geophysics at Queen's, is spearheading an initiative in which professional and academic geophysicists will offer free geophysical surveys and consulting to Indigenous communities across Canada. "A number of professional geophysicists — colleagues from academia, colleagues from industry — are volunteering their time to conduct those surveys pro bono. Any Indigenous community which has a site they want to survey, we can provide a free survey, free training for local community members on how to do these surveys and free reviews of reports they have gotten," Braun said in an interview with the Whig-Standard. The renewed focus on suspected mass graves at residential schools has prompted action from entities across the country. The provincial government just announced $10 million over three years to search the sites of former residential schools for unmarked graves. While the provincial funding may assist some communities in commemoration, Braun wants to ensure that the funding remain in the hands of Indigenous communities. "We want to make sure there are opportunities in addition to the $10 million — which is far too low, by the way — all funding should remain 100 per cent in the hands of Indigenous communities, and it should not flow back into the hands of the perpetrators," he said. According to Braun, there have been a number of individuals who are parading as geophysicists and offering fraudulent services to Indigenous communities.

"Currently, there are a number of opportunists trying to sell GPR surveys to Indigenous communities without having credentials," Braun explained. "We want to make sure that our profession is providing this service at no cost, because the complexity of the data interpretation can generate harm if you give the wrong information about this sensitive issue." In addition to providing surveys, Braun and his partners are offering the opportunity to review prices and review existing surveys. "We have industry partners who want to participate, and so we can review any offer which an Indigenous community may have received and say 'this price is outrageous, or this is a fair price.' … As well, if you have a survey done by a company, if you've received a report and you're suspicious that it's not sufficiently clear or there is evidence that something went wrong, we can review this and give a second opinion," he said. While Braun and his team are just getting this project off the ground, they are already in preparation to begin surveying one site in Ontario and are offering up their services to any interested communities.

