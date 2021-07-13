Queen's researcher developing device to detect Lyme disease in ticks
Dr. Robert Colautti, a professor at Queen’s University, and Indumathi Prakash, an undergraduate student at Harvard University, have been working remotely over the summer to develop a device that will allow for the rapid testing of ticks for Lyme disease.
The research partnership between Prakash and Colautti is part of the Mitacs Globalink Research Internship, which partners international students with researchers at different universities across Canada. While Prakash was unable to travel to Canada due to COVID-19 restrictions, she has been working remotely from the U.S. on the project under Colautti’s supervision.
Queen's researcher developing device to detect Lyme disease in ticks
Prakash has been developing a small device that will be able to trap ticks inside a small container, and then extract DNA from the tick which can then be read by a gene sequencer.
The rapid testing device will aid in this process, as it will be able to more quickly extract and isolate DNA from ticks, which will allow for a faster process in identifying which ticks are actually carrying Lyme disease. While the device is not yet finished, Colautti and Prakash hope that it will help with diagnostics.
“If Lyme disease is diagnosed and treated quickly, it’s generally a high success rate in terms of treatment. The recommendation is to give prophylactic treatment of antibiotics if a patient comes in with a tick bite that is assumed to have Lyme disease— by being able to sequence the tick within three to four hours, rather than wait two to three days, you could improve treatment options for the patient,” Colautti explained in an interview with the Whig-Standard.
For Prakash, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease as a child, the research hits close to home.
“I was diagnosed with Lyme disease in second grade, and it took some time before we realized that it was Lyme disease. Because of that, I got complications including arthritis for six years, and had to go to physical therapy. It impacted my life a lot and I wanted to help others, or really prevent others from going through this,” Prakash explained in an interview with the Whig-Standard.
“The idea of it is that I want to make sure that we’re able to identify the pathogens in the tick as soon as possible, right now it takes 24-48 hours, but by doing this it would only take a few hours. The nice thing about this is because of how quickly it would allow us to identify the pathogens, it would prevent misdiagnosis and also prevent antibiotic resistance because doctors wouldn’t have to prescribe antibiotics without knowing what pathogens are in a patient,” Prakash said.
Throughout the design process, Prakash has been working with Colautti despite the distance.
“What I’m doing designing the device, and the Professor Colautti is able to 3-D print it and test it, and then I make changes accordingly,” she said.
The development of the rapid-testing device is part of Colautti’s broader research project which uses genome sequencing to identify and understand different known and unknown pathogens within different breeds of ticks. Beyond Lyme disease Colautti is concerned with other tick-borne disease such as anaplasmosis, babesiosis, and Powassan disease, though is also investigating the potential for pathogens that have not yet been identified. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic—an animal borne pathogen—the importance of researching animal-borne pathogens has been made evident.
“The COVID-19 outbreak shows us the problem of what happens when new diseases get introduced. Diseases like (COVID-19) come around all the time — this is a disease that came from animals, just like tick-borne diseases. As we move things around, as climates and habitats are changing, and people are moving around, this introduces new vectors, like different species of ticks or mosquitoes, as well as new pathogens they carry,” Colautti said.
In the context of climate change, Colautti is expecting new ticks to be introduced into the Ontario region in the next 10 to 20 years, and with that a whole host of new pathogens.
While Colautti is exploring both known and unknown tick-borne pathogens, he is currently focusing on Lyme disease and is encouraging those diagnoses with Lyme disease to visit the website MyLyme.ca to complete a questionnaire to help understand the factors that impact the severity of symptoms.