Queen's researchers part of unique Arctic rainfall study

KINGSTON — A pair of Queen’s University researchers were part of a landmark study of rainfall in the High Arctic.

Scott Lamoureux and Melissa Lafreniere, professors in the department of geography and planning, were part of a long-term research project looking at changes to rivers brought on by increases in rainfall.

“Our work emphasizes the emerging importance of summer rainfall in the High Arctic,” Lamoureux said in a news release. “Spring snowmelt is no longer always the main source of water, and this changes the way the rivers flow and water quality changes.

“Permafrost disturbance can have a huge local impact where it occurs, but the rivers need to have sufficient flow energy to deliver this impact downstream to rivers and lakes.”

The research findings, published in an article in Nature Communications, showed that changes in the timing of river flows, along with the erosive power of rainfall runoff compared to snowmelt runoff, create important changes in the amounts of carbon and minerals carried by Arctic rivers.

“These findings are only possible due to a sustained 10-plus-year effort by our team at Queen’s and our collaborators, and highlights that it is critical to invest in long-term research sites in order to gain an accurate understanding of the response of permafrost watersheds to climate change,” Lafreniere said in a news release.

The project included contributions from more than 100 students and researchers.

Research projects that last this long, in an area as remote as the High Arctic, are rare and the data generated is unique. The length of the research project allowed researchers to document some of the warmest years on record and incidents of heavy precipitation that caused major changes to the permafrost and landscape.

It is hoped the research will be used by Arctic communities to prepare and adapt to the effects of rapid climate change.