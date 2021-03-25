





Queen's taking disciplinary action against some COVID-19 rule-breakers

Article content Queen’s University principal Patrick Deane said the university is taking action to discipline students who are violating COVID-19 protocols in the wake of a significant rise in cases among its student population. Approximately a dozen students have been evicted from on-campus residences, and more than 40 individuals are undergoing a disciplinary process through the university’s code of conduct, Deane told the Whig-Standard on Wednesday afternoon. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Queen's taking disciplinary action against some COVID-19 rule-breakers Back to video Eighty-six cases of COVID-19 have been linked with the Queen’s community from March 8 to 22, according to the university’s case tracker. Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health declared an outbreak at Watts Hall, a Queen’s residence building, on March 11. Students have been criticized in recent weeks for large off-campus gatherings, including a 140-person party in the University District that city bylaw responded to on March 12, the night before a Section 22 class order restricting social gatherings to five or fewer within the city of Kingston came into effect. Sixteen cases have been linked to university residences, according to local public health’s COVID-19 dashboard. While the university is using its non-academic misconduct process to look at up to 40 individual cases of students who are alleged to have violated public health measures — students whose information is provided to the university through partnerships with Kingston Police and city bylaw enforcement — Deane said that, as an educational institution, Queen’s is also relying on other forms of enforcement to discipline bad behaviour.

Article content “Government and municipal authorities have powers to impose penalties on individuals that the university doesn’t have,” Deane said. “I think we see what we can do under the code as supplementing the kinds of controls and penalties that all citizens are subject to, but students have a different set of additional obligations, which are enforced through the code of conduct.” The university has implemented measures such as limiting on-campus retail food outlets to takeout only and closing recreational and common areas on campus. It’s also ramping up its outreach campaign to educate students about the risks of COVID-19, particularly the virus’s variants of concern. Many of the student cases identified in recent weeks have tested positive for variants of concern markers. “I think obviously one of the best things we can do is to continue to make students aware of the grave nature of the health threat and their responsibilities to conduct themselves in a productive and constructive, co-operative way,” Deane said. “In some ways, this has to be our key instrument. We have to keep communicating to the students the importance of good conduct at this time.” Deane said the university hopes to reach the majority of students who “do want to comply and do want to co-operate.” “Getting to them through communications, particularly in social media, is I think really important. That’s the reason we’ve really doubled down on our social media activity to make sure that message gets through to the students.”

Article content Members of the university’s Student Affairs team have also been going door-to-door visiting students in the area around the university, making them aware of COVID-19 regulations. “We’re an educational institution,” Deane said. “Our best tool in dealing with a challenge like this one will always be the educational one.” In a message posted to the Queen’s University COVID-19 update web page on Wednesday, Deane said the “poor choices of a relatively small group of students has influenced public perceptions of our whole student body.” Deane said the “vast majority” of Queen’s students want to comply with government regulations. To the minority of students who are making bad choices, he said this is a “very dangerous time.” “I think students have an obligation, like every other citizen in our community, to behave in a responsible way, and that is to be thoughtful in their behaviour and their choices so as not to put anyone else at risk,” he said. “I think that’s non-negotiable. Irresponsible behaviour may be motivated by all kinds of understandable things. At this time, there is actually no latitude to put themselves before the broader good.” Queen’s is now also offering asymptomatic testing to its student population. On-campus COVID-19 tests are available to students at Mitchell Hall, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those appointments can be booked by calling 613-533-2506. Deane said he understands the Kingston community’s frustration with the behaviour of some of the university’s students.

Article content “This is a time for the whole community that’s very difficult, and I know there’s a great deal of fear and concern in the community,” he said. “The university takes its responsibility to play our role in this very seriously.” Deane said the university is doing everything it can to contain the rise in student cases, working alongside local public health. “As I’ve appealed within the university to everyone to be mutually supportive, caring and understanding, I would make the same appeal to the broader community,” Deane said. “It’s a very challenging time. Some students, regrettably, have made poor choices, and I know that is influencing public perceptions of the whole student body. But the vast majority of our students have worked hard to comply and be good citizens.” mbalogh@postmedia.com

