Queen’s University hopes for in-person learning in fall

KINGSTON — Planning for the fall term is underway at Queen’s University, with the goal of returning to in-person, on-campus learning.

In a letter to students and staff on Tuesday, April 6, Patrick Deane, Queen’s University principal and vice-chancellor, explained that while following public health direction and barring any significant shift in the province’s vaccination plan, students could be back on campus for the fall term.

“We are hopeful that by the time classes resume in September, most of the restrictions will be lifted and our daily operations able to return to a condition much closer to what prevailed prior to the pandemic,” Deane said. “As we have done throughout the last year, we will continue to work with local public health and follow whatever guidelines they and the province provide. Keeping our community safe and healthy is integral to all our planning for the future.”

The 2020-21 winter term is wrapping up at the end of April with the summer term running from May 1 to Aug. 31.

“The key message for everyone is that the imminent roll-out of mass vaccinations is giving rise to a new optimism, and despite some immediate and continuing COVID-19 challenges, we can all look with justification towards a brighter future,” Deane said in a news release. “Because of what our public health experts are predicting, in fact, the university is planning for a resumption of in-person activity in September.”