Queen's University launches first institution-owned corporation

What started as an in-house tool used by the Queen’s University School of Medicine has grown into a commercial product, making it the first corporation owned by the university.

Elentra is a software platform first developed in 2004 as a way to deliver the school’s data and medical educational requirements. Four years later, other universities took notice and started to contribute to its growth with new features and abilities. Now it is used all over the world, and Queen’s University announced on Tuesday its formal, commercial launch.

“I am really proud of the team at the faculty of health sciences that has worked so hard to bring Elentra to where it is today,” Dr. Jane Philpott said in a news release. “The launch of Elentra Corp. is an exciting new step that will allow Elentra to accelerate its mandate to serve health professions education around the world.”

Elentra is based in Kingston and employs 17 people. It serves 30 institutions in Canada, the United States, the Middle East and Singapore.

“Our team has a deep understanding of the needs of health professions programs — we live and breathe this and are passionate about this space,” Andrew Dos-Santos, Elentra’s president and chief executive officer, said. “Universities often struggle to develop and mature software, so the fact that we have been able to create something so impressive that institutions are lining up to use is something I am very proud of.