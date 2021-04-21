Queen's University launches first institution-owned corporation
Article content
What started as an in-house tool used by the Queen’s University School of Medicine has grown into a commercial product, making it the first corporation owned by the university.
Elentra is a software platform first developed in 2004 as a way to deliver the school’s data and medical educational requirements. Four years later, other universities took notice and started to contribute to its growth with new features and abilities. Now it is used all over the world, and Queen’s University announced on Tuesday its formal, commercial launch.
Queen's University launches first institution-owned corporation Back to video
“I am really proud of the team at the faculty of health sciences that has worked so hard to bring Elentra to where it is today,” Dr. Jane Philpott said in a news release. “The launch of Elentra Corp. is an exciting new step that will allow Elentra to accelerate its mandate to serve health professions education around the world.”
Elentra is based in Kingston and employs 17 people. It serves 30 institutions in Canada, the United States, the Middle East and Singapore.
“Our team has a deep understanding of the needs of health professions programs — we live and breathe this and are passionate about this space,” Andrew Dos-Santos, Elentra’s president and chief executive officer, said. “Universities often struggle to develop and mature software, so the fact that we have been able to create something so impressive that institutions are lining up to use is something I am very proud of.
Advertisement
Article content
“Compared to an off-the-shelf learning management system or other offerings in this space, Elentra offers a level of customization that is unparalleled. I am incredibly excited to continue to ensure Elentra becomes the leading platform for delivering health sciences education as we continue to disrupt the health sciences education market.”
Elentra was put to the test during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new need for live, remote proctoring, Dos-Santos said.
“Our schools needed to quickly pivot to offer remote live proctored exams to their students, and Elentra developed a solution in a matter of weeks that was immediately made available to all of Elentra’s users,” Dos-Santos said.
Elentra is also being used in other health sciences specialties, including rehabilitation therapy, nursing, pharmacology and dentistry.
“As a world-class education technology solution, Elentra has an unparalleled ability to capture data and facilitate administrative and academic decision-making,” the news release said. “At the same time, the user experience has always been a core priority, which has led to the creation of interfaces that are not only simple and intuitive, but that enhance the training of the health professional students who use it.”