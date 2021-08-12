This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Queen's, St. Lawrence to require vaccination for students and staff on campus

Queen's, St. Lawrence to require vaccination for students and staff on campus

Article content Queen’s University and St. Lawrence College say COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for all students, staff and visitors on their campuses this September. Queen’s said in a news release that those on campus will need to be fully vaccinated, or have a plan to do so, by Sept. 7. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Queen's, St. Lawrence to require vaccination for students and staff on campus Back to video St. Lawrence announced that anyone who will be on any of its three campuses — Kingston, Brockville and Cornwall — must have at least their first dose by Sept. 7. Details on when a second dose will be required will be released next week.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content While the Queen’s release claims the university will “require” vaccinations, it also stipulates that individuals accessing the Queen’s campus or property who are not fully vaccinated “will be required to undertake additional health and safety protocols and COVID-19 testing as recommended by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addingtion Public Health.” The decision, announced on Thursday, follows announcements of similar vaccine requirements by numerous Ontario universities, including the University of Ottawa, the University of Toronto, Western University and UOIT. Queen’s University principal Patrick Deane said the decision was a response to the ever-changing COVID-19 situation and the need to keep the community safe. “We thought the most responsible thing to do, that would keep both the university community and the broader Kingston community safe, would be to require vaccination of everybody who wishes to come onto campus,” Deane said in an interview with the Whig-Standard. ”Given the speed at which the COVID-19 situation changes, I think it’s the safest decision that the university could make for the good of our community and Kingston as well.” According to Deane, accommodations to the vaccination requirements will be made for those unable to get vaccinated for medical reasons or reasons related to protections under the Ontario Human Rights Code. While he anticipates few accommodations will be necessary, he believes they should not be viewed as punitive measures but rather strategies to keep students and staff protected from COVID-19.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We know from medical science that ensuring high vaccination rates is the most effective way to mitigate a fourth wave and to best safeguard our anticipated full return to campus,” Deane said in a news release. “We have made these decisions based on the advice of, and in consultation with, medical and public health experts, and feel strongly that our Queen’s community will do its part to support these efforts for the common good.” No information was provided in the release regarding how requirements will be enforced, or what will be the additional health and safety protocols for unvaccinated people on campus. Queen’s will be providing additional details and updates as they become available, including for students entering residence. St. Lawrence said its decision was made with the guidance of local and provincial health experts. “As we look to September, the safety of our students and employees is our No. 1 priority,” Glenn Vollebregt, president and CEO of St. Lawrence College, said in a statement. “While vaccination rates are rising, we must acknowledge the continued spread of the virus and its variants.” College officials said they recognized there are people unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons. Further details on testing for unvaccinated individuals will be released soon, they added. St. Lawrence is only the second college in the province to make vaccines a requirement, following Seneca’s announcement last month.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The requirements by post-secondary schools follow a joint statement by Colleges Ontario and the Council of Ontario Universities late last week calling on the provincial government to mandate that all students, staff and faculty be vaccinated. The statement by the two bodies said in part: “A consistent provincewide approach to vaccine policy will enhance public understanding and further protect the health and safety of all Ontarians.” Vollebregt said there is a combination of reasons for the requirement. The president listed guidance from the local public health officials where the three campuses are located and the provincial numbers of COVID-19 cases as the main contributors. With the safety of people on campus being the top priority, the college said a bonus for the requirement of a vaccine is that it will hopefully raise the number of people vaccinated in the age groups of students. “Young people ages 19 to 29, which is the bulk of our student population, the averages are a little lower than the provincial averages,” Vollebregt said in a phone interview. As of Thursday, people in Ontario aged 18 to 29 were 59 per cent fully vaccinated, with 72.4 per cent having at least one dose. Provincewide, 72.5 per cent of all eligible people have two doses, according to provincial data. “The more we can do to help Ontario’s population become vaccinated and protected, thereby reducing the impact of the pandemic in our community and on our campuses, the better,” Vollebregt said. All three campuses will be running vaccine clinics later this month and in September to assist people in receiving a vaccine dose. The school said details for the clinics will be released soon.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston