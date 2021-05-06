Rapid COVID tests available from Kingston chamber of commerce
KINGSTON — The local chamber of commerce is offering COVID-19 rapid test kits to local businesses.
The Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce has 50,000 kits that are to be provided at no cost to businesses in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington area starting Monday.
“Businesses are in a difficult position right now as they try to provide the goods and services we rely on while managing the potential for COVID cases to spread,” Karen Cross, the chamber’s chief executive officer, said. “These tests offer one more tool in their arsenal to help them protect their customers and employees while continuing to operate their businesses.”
The rapid antigen detection (RAD) tests can produce results within 15 minutes. They can be administered by non-medical personnel and are 90 per cent accurate.
Businesses will be permitted to pick up two tests per employee, or about a two-week supply.
Volunteers from local Rotary clubs are to be handing out test kits by appointment only at the Alliance Business Centre at 299 Concession St. from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday to Thursday.
“Alliance is honoured to be partnered with the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce for this important initiative,” Brad French, president, Alliance Security and Communications, said. “It is our hope that this program will help our local economy reopen safely and efficiently.”
“It has become very clear that the distribution of rapid testing kits for local businesses is so important if we hope to flatten this curve and prevent another,” Paul Elsley, president of the Rotary Club of Kingston, added. “Rotarians are committed to assisting the community as volunteers in this effort.”
Businesses that accept the test kits are required to track and report the test results to the chamber of commerce, which will turn over the results to provincial and federal public health agencies. Any positive COVID-19 test results must also be reported to Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.
“With KFLA-area workplaces experiencing a surge in cases, the timing and availability of these asymptomatic testing kits could not be better,” Dr. Kieran Moore, local public health medical officer of health, said. “I hope workplaces will take advantage of these kits to keep their staff healthy and safe.”
The rapid tests for businesses come during a week when local COVID-19 cases spiked because of an outbreak at a west-end construction site. As of Wednesday, about 35 cases were linked to the outbreak.