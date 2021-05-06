Rapid COVID tests available from Kingston chamber of commerce

Article content

KINGSTON — The local chamber of commerce is offering COVID-19 rapid test kits to local businesses.

The Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce has 50,000 kits that are to be provided at no cost to businesses in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington area starting Monday.

“Businesses are in a difficult position right now as they try to provide the goods and services we rely on while managing the potential for COVID cases to spread,” Karen Cross, the chamber’s chief executive officer, said. “These tests offer one more tool in their arsenal to help them protect their customers and employees while continuing to operate their businesses.”

The rapid antigen detection (RAD) tests can produce results within 15 minutes. They can be administered by non-medical personnel and are 90 per cent accurate.

Businesses will be permitted to pick up two tests per employee, or about a two-week supply.